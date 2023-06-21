Annual fireworks display to return to SIU campus

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale and Southern Illinois University announced the return of the annual fireworks display.

The event will be at 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 on the SIU campus.

According to organizers, for best viewing, spectators are advised to park in Banterra Center parking lots 18 and 56. Overflow parking will be directed to lot 89, north of the Banterra Center. They recommend you arrive early because the main parking lots are usually full and closed by 9 p.m.

You can look at the SIU parking map here.

Road closures will start at 6 p.m., including parking lots 37 and 52. Cars must be moved by 6 p.m.

Douglas Drive and Saluki Drive will be closed from Evergreen to Lincoln, and from Douglas to Arena Drive, until after the fireworks.

Parking along Route 51 or other roads to watch the fireworks is prohibited.

If there is rain, the fireworks display will be postponed to Tuesday, July 5 at 9:15 p.m.

