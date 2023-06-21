Heartland Votes

Annual fireworks display to return to SIU campus

The city of Carbondale and Southern Illinois University announced the return of the annual...
The city of Carbondale and Southern Illinois University announced the return of the annual fireworks display.(National Peanut Festival Association)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale and Southern Illinois University announced the return of the annual fireworks display.

The event will be at 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 on the SIU campus.

According to organizers, for best viewing, spectators are advised to park in Banterra Center parking lots 18 and 56. Overflow parking will be directed to lot 89, north of the Banterra Center. They recommend you arrive early because the main parking lots are usually full and closed by 9 p.m.

You can look at the SIU parking map here.

Road closures will start at 6 p.m., including parking lots 37 and 52. Cars must be moved by 6 p.m.

Douglas Drive and Saluki Drive will be closed from Evergreen to Lincoln, and from Douglas to Arena Drive, until after the fireworks.

Parking along Route 51 or other roads to watch the fireworks is prohibited.

If there is rain, the fireworks display will be postponed to Tuesday, July 5 at 9:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Nathan Randall, 18, of Murphysboro, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Suspect charged with murder in death of 19-year-old at Kinkaid Lake
From left: Dylan Russell, Carl Copher and an unidentified suspect are wanted in connection with...
3 suspects wanted in connection with stolen four wheelers
Jacob Morrison, Zichia Gross and Karree Banks were arrested in connection with a check fraud...
3 arrested in connection with check fraud investigation in Cape Girardeau
Danny Ricks was arrested in connection with a shooting at a convenience store in Caruthersville.
Shooting at Caruthersville store leads to arrest in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Red, green and white graffiti can be scene throughout portions of the Old Mississippi River...
Volunteers set to clean up graffiti at bridge overlook in Cape Girardeau
Multiple emergency crews were called to Carterville Beach shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June...
Man rescued from drowning in Williamson County
A southern Illinois orchard will celebrate its sesquicentennial with a bell ringing ceremony.
Southern Ill. orchard to celebrate 150 years with bell ringing ceremony