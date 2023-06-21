Heartland Votes

Ameren donates 50 air conditioners to southeast Mo. agency

Ameren Missouri recently donated 50 window air conditioners to the East Missouri Action Agency.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Ameren Missouri recently donated 50 window air conditioners to the East Missouri Action Agency.

On average, Ameren says energy-efficient air conditioners cost less than a dollar a day to operate and can be lifesaving in extreme heat.

“We highly encourage our customers to run their air conditioners this summer,” Russ Burger, southeast division director for Ameren Missouri, said in a news release. “The few dollars it takes to run an air conditioner doesn’t compare to the value of protecting your health and being safe.”

According to Ameren, this year’s air conditioner donation marks the 23rd anniversary of Cooldownmissouri.org’s “Save our Seniors” Cooling Summer Project.

It is Ameren Missouri’s 18th year of participation in the program. Since then, Ameren Missouri has helped deliver nearly 10,000 window air conditioner units to qualified seniors and people with disabilities across the region.

“Thanks to this generous donation from Ameren Missouri, we are now able to distribute 50 more air conditioners to the individuals and families most in need throughout our community this summer,” Kimberly Worthy, community services representative for the East Missouri Action Agency, said in the release.

Energy assistance is also available to Ameren Missouri customers who need help paying their bills. You can visit AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyAssistance to learn about various support options.

