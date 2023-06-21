1 dead after crash involving SUV, semi truck in Energy, Ill.

ENERGY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person died in a crash involving an SUV and a semi truck on Wednesday morning, June 21.

According to the Energy Police Department, at around 8:06 a.m., a 2010 Ford Explorer driven by 30-year-old Ciara Corbitt, of Herrin, was going southbound on Route 148 in Energy, near the 300 block of N. Pershing Street.

They say the SUV crossed the center turn lane and hit the trailer of a northbound semi tractor trailer driven by Zachary Ramage of Anna, Ill.

Police say Corbitt was pronounced dead at the scene and Ramage was uninjured.

Both northbound lanes of Route 148 were closed for about 3 hours due to the crash.

The Energy Police Department handled the crash investigation and an Illinois State Police accident reconstruction expert was called in to finish the investigation.

The Herrin Police Department, Carterville Police Department, Crainville Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, Energy and Herrin Fire Departments, United Ambulance Service and the Williamson County Coroner’s Office assisted in the investigation.

