Heartland Votes

1 dead after crash involving SUV, semi truck in Energy, Ill.

One person died in a crash involving an SUV and a semi truck on Wednesday morning, June 21.
One person died in a crash involving an SUV and a semi truck on Wednesday morning, June 21.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENERGY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person died in a crash involving an SUV and a semi truck on Wednesday morning, June 21.

According to the Energy Police Department, at around 8:06 a.m., a 2010 Ford Explorer driven by 30-year-old Ciara Corbitt, of Herrin, was going southbound on Route 148 in Energy, near the 300 block of N. Pershing Street.

They say the SUV crossed the center turn lane and hit the trailer of a northbound semi tractor trailer driven by Zachary Ramage of Anna, Ill.

Police say Corbitt was pronounced dead at the scene and Ramage was uninjured.

Both northbound lanes of Route 148 were closed for about 3 hours due to the crash.

The Energy Police Department handled the crash investigation and an Illinois State Police accident reconstruction expert was called in to finish the investigation.

The Herrin Police Department, Carterville Police Department, Crainville Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, Energy and Herrin Fire Departments, United Ambulance Service and the Williamson County Coroner’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Nathan Randall, 18, of Murphysboro, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Suspect charged with murder in death of 19-year-old at Kinkaid Lake
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
The US Coast Guard is bringing in more ships, vessels to search for lost Titanic tourist submersible
Jacob Morrison, Zichia Gross and Karree Banks were arrested in connection with a check fraud...
3 arrested in connection with check fraud investigation in Cape Girardeau
From left: Dylan Russell, Carl Copher and an unidentified suspect are wanted in connection with...
3 suspects wanted in connection with stolen four wheelers

Latest News

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors has approved the renewal of a...
SEMO Board of Governors renews sponsorship for Lift for Life Academy
On Monday, April 10, local development group River City Centre (RCC), LLC announced plans to...
LIVE: Public meeting on proposal to offer tax incentives for West Park Mall redevelopment
Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in southern Illinois.
Police investigating suspected murder-suicide in Eldorado, Ill.
A reading of the Declaration of Independence will be done on Saturday, July 1.
Reading of the Declaration of Independence to take place at bandshell in Murphysboro, Ill.