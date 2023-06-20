Some water temporarily drained from pond at Capaha Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews temporarily drained some of the water from the pond at Capaha Park.

A city spokesperson told us a couple of feet of water is being drained from the pond to add plants, and then crews will refill it.

It’s part of the city’s parks improvement project.

Some water was temporarily drained from the pond at Capaha Park on Tuesday, June 20.

We’re also told the Missouri Department of Conservation stocked the pond with bluegill and largemouth bass back in April and catfish were added last week for a kids’ fishing event.

More catfish will be added in October and trout will be added to the pond in November.

