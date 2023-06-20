Shooting at Caruthersville store leads arrest in Cape Girardeau

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into a shooting at a convenience store in Caruthersville leads to the arrest of a 19-year-old in Cape Girardeau.

Caruthersville officers were called to Laura’s Mini Mart at 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13 in reference to a shooting and possible robbery.

When they arrived, officers said they found a male who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Their condition is not clear.

Police said their investigation led them to 19-year-old Danny Ricks.

Ricks was arrested in Cape Girardeau on Friday, June 16 on assault first degree, robbery first degree and armed criminal action.

Caruthersville Police said Ricks is one of the suspects identified in their investigation and ‘no bond’ warrants have been obtained.

The names of any additional suspects have not been released.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.