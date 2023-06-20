Safe House of Southeast Missouri to open new outreach facility

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Organizers of the Safe House of Southeast Missouri announced they are relocating their Safe House Outreach Office and Thrift Shop to a new location.

The outreach office and thrift shop will soon be moving into the former Wiethop Truck Sales building on the 2300 block of Independence Street.

Photos in a news letter show renovations underway at the new location.

Crews are working on renovating a portion of the former Wiethop Truck Sales building into the Safe House Thrift Shop sales floor. (Source: Safe House of Southeast Missouri)

Crews are working on renovating a portion of the former Wiethop Truck Sales building into the Safe House Thrift Shop fitting rooms, storage and office. (Source: Safe House of Southeast Missouri)

It will open in August.

The agency said the new space will help them expand their services to survivors of domestic violence who have transitioned out of their shelter or those who have found safe place to stay.

The Safe House believes the following are the benefits of the new location:

More visible, accessible location

More parking

More client consultation space

Larger food pantry/hygiene closet

Larger conference room

Larger thrift shop sales floor

Improved donation drop-off area

The Safe House said they have served 459 non-residential clients through their outreach office last year.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.