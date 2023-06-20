Safe House of Southeast Missouri to open new outreach facility
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Organizers of the Safe House of Southeast Missouri announced they are relocating their Safe House Outreach Office and Thrift Shop to a new location.
The outreach office and thrift shop will soon be moving into the former Wiethop Truck Sales building on the 2300 block of Independence Street.
Photos in a news letter show renovations underway at the new location.
It will open in August.
The agency said the new space will help them expand their services to survivors of domestic violence who have transitioned out of their shelter or those who have found safe place to stay.
The Safe House believes the following are the benefits of the new location:
- More visible, accessible location
- More parking
- More client consultation space
- Larger food pantry/hygiene closet
- Larger conference room
- Larger thrift shop sales floor
- Improved donation drop-off area
The Safe House said they have served 459 non-residential clients through their outreach office last year.
