Heartland Votes

Safe House of Southeast Missouri to open new outreach facility

The Safe House of Southeast Missouri Outreach Office and Thrift Shop will soon be moving into...
The Safe House of Southeast Missouri Outreach Office and Thrift Shop will soon be moving into the former Wiethop Truck Sales building on the 2300 block of Independence Street.(Source: Safe House of Southeast Missouri)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Organizers of the Safe House of Southeast Missouri announced they are relocating their Safe House Outreach Office and Thrift Shop to a new location.

The outreach office and thrift shop will soon be moving into the former Wiethop Truck Sales building on the 2300 block of Independence Street.

Photos in a news letter show renovations underway at the new location.

Crews are working on renovating a portion of the former Wiethop Truck Sales building into the...
Crews are working on renovating a portion of the former Wiethop Truck Sales building into the Safe House Thrift Shop sales floor.(Source: Safe House of Southeast Missouri)
Crews are working on renovating a portion of the former Wiethop Truck Sales building into the...
Crews are working on renovating a portion of the former Wiethop Truck Sales building into the Safe House Thrift Shop fitting rooms, storage and office.(Source: Safe House of Southeast Missouri)

It will open in August.

The agency said the new space will help them expand their services to survivors of domestic violence who have transitioned out of their shelter or those who have found safe place to stay.

The Safe House believes the following are the benefits of the new location:

  • More visible, accessible location
  • More parking
  • More client consultation space
  • Larger food pantry/hygiene closet
  • Larger conference room
  • Larger thrift shop sales floor
  • Improved donation drop-off area

The Safe House said they have served 459 non-residential clients through their outreach office last year.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The WWE Supershow will return to the Show Me Center in August.
WWE Supershow returns to Show Me Center
A 10-year-old Festus boy died after a UTV crash on Father’s Day.
10-year-old boy dies after UTV crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.
Christopher D. Gravett, 39, of Johnston City, was wanted on a charge for driving while license...
Wanted man found in Williamson Co. attic, taken into custody
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
The American Symphony docked in Cape Girardeau on Monday morning, June 19.
Riverboats docking in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Danny Ricks was arrested in connection with a shooting at a convenience store in Caruthersville.
Shooting at Caruthersville store leads to arrest in Cape Girardeau
Greenway Equipment kicked off its annual fundraiser today for the SEMO Food Bank, and a...
Greenway Equipment kicks off annual fundraiser for SEMO Food Bank
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Police say they are searching for four suspects in connection with a shooting that left a teen...
WANTED: Four more suspects sought in shooting that left teen dead, 11 injured in downtown St. Louis