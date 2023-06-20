Heartland Votes

Mild temperatures for this time of the year

First Alert weather at 5 p.m. 6/20
By Grant Dade
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We saw mostly sunny and hot conditions this afternoon with most areas reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. We are watching a few isolated showers in our eastern counties but these will die off as we near sunset. Temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow and Thursday as northeasterly winds brings slightly cooler weather to the area. For tonight we will see mostly and mild temperatures. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild. Highs will reach the middle 80s. Thursday will start off cloudy, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 80s. As we head towards the weekend temperatures will warm into the 90s as well as a chance of storms Sunday.

