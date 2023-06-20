Mild and breezy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, today we are on the mild side with temperatures in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies across the Heartland with the exception of a few clouds and pop up showers to our east, near southern IL and western KY. There is low pressure to our southeast which is creating some breezy northeast winds today and tomorrow. Wednesday, almost a rinse and repeat day of today with highs in the upper 80s and another chance of pop up showers in the afternoon to our southeast counties.

Overall, the Heartland is going to stay mild and dry through the work week. We get another low pressure system to move in over the weekend which could lead to some showers and thunderstorms late Saturday evening into Sunday.

