Heartland Votes

KSP: Accidental shooting leaves five-year-old dead

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating the accidental shooting death of a five-year-old in Jackson County.

According to officials with KSP, a call came in Monday evening for assistance at an accidental shooting on Coal Road.

The investigation found that the five-year-old child was accidentally shot by a seven-year-old and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation by Kentucky State Police.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old Festus boy died after a UTV crash on Father’s Day.
10-year-old boy dies after UTV crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.
The WWE Supershow will return to the Show Me Center in August.
WWE Supershow returns to Show Me Center
Christopher D. Gravett, 39, of Johnston City, was wanted on a charge for driving while license...
Wanted man found in Williamson Co. attic, taken into custody
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
The American Symphony docked in Cape Girardeau on Monday morning, June 19.
Riverboats docking in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Monday, June 19 marks the first day of National Pollinator Week.
Cape Girardeau plant nursery shares tips for National Pollinator Week
Krebs Station Road has reopened after being closed this evening in order for Jackson Purchase...
Traffic Alert: Krebs Station Road reopens after evening closure
Firefly population in Missouri is declining
Firefly population in Missouri is declining
Logan Dunne, 32
Parents worry medication has run out for missing Brimfield man
National Pollinator Week