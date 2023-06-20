Heartland Votes

Kids learn to make ice cream during science camp at Osage Centre

Last day of science camp at Osage Center.
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Jun. 19, 2023
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Today at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau, kids enjoyed a sweet treat on their last day of science camp--ice cream they made themselves.

The teacher in charge of the three-week camp says--don’t be afraid to try experiments like this at home.

“Well, if I can give any tips for people who want to do science at home with their kids over the summer or during the school year: it’s okay if a mess is made,” science teacher Rebecca Kirchner said. “For me, as a teacher and a camp counselor, for this the best type of science--the most fun--is the one where you make the most mess.”

Throughout the duration of the camp, the kids did many activities and experiments, all put on by the City of Cape and the Osage Centre.

The city and Osage Centre will host the next summer science camp in July.

