Kids in the Kitchen cooking class aims to teach healthy eating habits at a young age

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public Health Center is hosting a kids cooking class every Tuesday until July 11.

On Tuesday, kids learned how to slice and dice up the ingredients for a healthy snack.

“I learned how to make fruit salad,” said one of the class’s students.

Registered nurse Stacy Skidmore runs the six-week program.

“A lot of kids are eating pre-packaged, processed foods that are high in calories and low in nutritional value, so this program teaches them how to go to the grocery store, pick out fruits and vegetables that they normally wouldn’t eat,” said Skidmore

Skidmore said their goal is to broaden the horizons for kids when it comes to cooking.

“How to prepare food that isn’t just out of the microwave, how to get them comfortable with using ya know not a whole lot of ingredients to make a super hearty meal,” Skidmore added.

“I learned how to cook fried rice,” said Trey, another student.

Plus, Trey and his classmates also learned all about serving sizes, and portion control.

“Five crackers, like I just ate, are portions.”

Skidmore said her nursing background inspired her to teach a program like this.

“I see the need because we have a lot of adults and teenagers that are having health issues that they would not normally have if they were eating right and exercising.”

She said it’s clear the kids enjoy preparing their own food, and learning different lessons each week.

‘They’re really happy, they get to measure, they get to stir, they get to read recipes.”

And the kids said they loved enjoying the fruits of their labor.

The class is free for kids ages 10 to 12. For more information, you can call 573-335-7846, extension 131.

