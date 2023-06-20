Greenway Equipment kicks off annual fundraiser for SEMO Food Bank

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Greenway Equipment kicked off its annual fundraiser today for the SEMO Food Bank, and a donation could win you John Deere Gator utility vehicles previously owned by country singer Jason Aldean.

The funds raised will be donated to combat food insecurity for children in Arkansas and Missouri.

To register for a chance to win, visit GoGreenway.com, text the keyword “gobackpack” to 44321 or visit any local Greenway location.

The window to participate begins Monday, June 19 through Friday, August 11.

A $10 donation per registration is suggested, but no purchase is necessary to participate.

The winner will be announced the week of August 14.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.