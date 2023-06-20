Heartland Votes

Greenway Equipment kicks off annual fundraiser for SEMO Food Bank

Greenway Equipment kicks off annual food bank fundraiser.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Greenway Equipment kicked off its annual fundraiser today for the SEMO Food Bank, and a donation could win you John Deere Gator utility vehicles previously owned by country singer Jason Aldean.

The funds raised will be donated to combat food insecurity for children in Arkansas and Missouri.

To register for a chance to win, visit GoGreenway.com, text the keyword “gobackpack” to 44321 or visit any local Greenway location.

The window to participate begins Monday, June 19 through Friday, August 11.

A $10 donation per registration is suggested, but no purchase is necessary to participate.

The winner will be announced the week of August 14.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation that took place at the Paul...
19-year-old dies after altercation at Kinkaid Lake
The Graves County Sheriff’s Department responded to a fatal accident this morning that involved...
Semi truck driver dead after accident in Sedalia
Police: 10 juveniles shot, one killed overnight in downtown St. Louis
Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 10 young people
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman David Freese misplays a grounder hit by Pittsburgh Pirates'...
David Freese declines induction into Cardinals Hall of Fame
A police officer works the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Parking lot party shooting leaves 1 dead and at least 22 people hurt in Chicago

Latest News

Six World War II veterans toured Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial on Monday, June 19.
WWII veterans tour Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville
The Cape Safari Park made a visit to the library and brought out a few of their fun furry--and...
Cape Safari Park visits Scott City library
Today at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau, kids enjoyed a sweet treat on their last day of...
Kids learn to make ice cream during science camp at Osage Centre
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland