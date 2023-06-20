Heartland Votes

First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Breezy and warm......plus......chance of strong thunderstorms by Sunday?
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warm, dry breezy weather is in the outlook for the next couple of days,  as an area of low pressure stalls to our east.  The low looks like it will drift south for a day or two and then drift back northward,  but the overall effect will be to keep us in warm and mainly dry northeast flow for the rest of the work week.  Just like on Monday a shower or thunderstorm will be possible,  especially in eastern sections of S IL and W Ky,  but most of our area should be dry.  The northeast wind will be a bit stronger today and tomorrow,  making for choppy conditions on lakes and rivers.

A pattern shift develops by the weekend as a system approaches from the west. This will bring more heat and humidity, with highs in the low 90s and dew points near 70 by Saturday and Sunday. There is also a chance that an approaching cold front could give us a chance of strong thunderstorms Sunday afternoon or evening…but this is not a sure thing this far out. Otherwise it will remain unusually dry

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old Festus boy died after a UTV crash on Father’s Day.
10-year-old boy dies after UTV crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.
The WWE Supershow will return to the Show Me Center in August.
WWE Supershow returns to Show Me Center
Christopher D. Gravett, 39, of Johnston City, was wanted on a charge for driving while license...
Wanted man found in Williamson Co. attic, taken into custody
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
The American Symphony docked in Cape Girardeau on Monday morning, June 19.
Riverboats docking in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Turning cooler mid week
First Alert weather at 9 p.m. 6/19
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 6/19
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook