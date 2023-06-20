First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Warm, dry breezy weather is in the outlook for the next couple of days, as an area of low pressure stalls to our east. The low looks like it will drift south for a day or two and then drift back northward, but the overall effect will be to keep us in warm and mainly dry northeast flow for the rest of the work week. Just like on Monday a shower or thunderstorm will be possible, especially in eastern sections of S IL and W Ky, but most of our area should be dry. The northeast wind will be a bit stronger today and tomorrow, making for choppy conditions on lakes and rivers.

A pattern shift develops by the weekend as a system approaches from the west. This will bring more heat and humidity, with highs in the low 90s and dew points near 70 by Saturday and Sunday. There is also a chance that an approaching cold front could give us a chance of strong thunderstorms Sunday afternoon or evening…but this is not a sure thing this far out. Otherwise it will remain unusually dry

