First Alert: Breezy, warm trend continues

(KFVS) - A warm, dry and breezy pattern looks to continue over the next couple of days.

Afternoon highs will range from the mid 80s to near 90 degrees.

The northeast wind will be a bit stronger today and Wednesday, making for choppy conditions on lakes and rivers.

Just like on Monday, a shower or thunderstorm will be possible today, especially in our eastern southern Illinois counties and western Kentucky, but most of the Heartland should be dry.

The rest of the work week looks to warm and mainly dry.

A pattern shift looks to develop by the weekend as a system moves in from the west.

This will bring more heat and humidity, with afternoon highs in the low 90s and dew points near 70 by Saturday and Sunday.

There is also a chance that an approaching cold front could give us a chance of strong thunderstorms Sunday afternoon or evening, but it is still too early to tell.

