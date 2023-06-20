Heartland Votes

De Soto, Ill. man arrested after 4 vehicles burglarized in Carbondale

A man was arrested after four vehicles were burglarized in Carbondale early on Monday morning,...
A man was arrested after four vehicles were burglarized in Carbondale early on Monday morning, June 19.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after four vehicles were burglarized in Carbondale early on Monday morning, June 19.

Willie L. Suggs, 69, of De Soto, Ill., was arrested on a charge of burglary to a motor vehicle. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 600 block of West Monroe Street around 12:49 a.m. for a report of four vehicles being burglarized.

During the investigation, officers arrested Suggs. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and any with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 618-549-COPS (2677) or 618-687-COPS (2677).

