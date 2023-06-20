De Soto, Ill. man arrested after 4 vehicles burglarized in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after four vehicles were burglarized in Carbondale early on Monday morning, June 19.

Willie L. Suggs, 69, of De Soto, Ill., was arrested on a charge of burglary to a motor vehicle. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 600 block of West Monroe Street around 12:49 a.m. for a report of four vehicles being burglarized.

During the investigation, officers arrested Suggs. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and any with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 618-549-COPS (2677) or 618-687-COPS (2677).

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.