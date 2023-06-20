Convicted burglar, sex offender arrested for indecent exposure

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A convicted burglar and sex offender was arrested on Thursday, June 15 for allegedly exposing himself to one woman and peering into the window of another woman’s home.

According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, a woman reported a man was on her porch. She said he exposed himself to her and began to touch himself. A second woman in the same neighborhood said she woke up around 3 a.m. one night, and saw the same man looking in her living room window.

Detective Chelsee Breakfield went door-to-door in the area and found a third victim, who said she was outside her home when she turned around, and found the same man standing behind her, fondling himself through his clothing.

Breakfield received information identifying the suspect as 42-year-old Gil Askew of Paducah, Kentucky.

According to the release, Askew is a registered sex offender and was arrested in September 2019 after a couple awoke to find him standing in the doorway of their bedroom. Askew fled out of a window, and officers found a knife on the ground outside the window that the victims said did not belong to them.

Askew was charged with first-degree burglary, but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of third-degree burglary.

Police say Askew has also been on the Sex Offender Registry since the late 1990s, when he was charged with the first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse of an eight-year-old. He pleaded guilty to reduced charges.

After authorities issued an arrest warrant for Askew, he was taken into custody and interviewed on Thursday. During the interview, Askew became combative as officers started to take him to jail. He pushed a chair, clenched his fist and drew back as if to strike one of the officers before he was handcuffed, according to the release.

Askew was taken to McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with second-degree indecent exposure, second-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief, harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct, and on charges of resisting arrest and menacing.

