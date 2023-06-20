Heartland Votes

Cape Safari Park visits Scott City library

Cape Safari Park visits kids in Scott City.
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Things got wild today at Riverside Regional Library in Scott City.

The Cape Safari Park made a visit to the library and brought out a few of their fun furry--and some not-so-furry--friends for families and kids to see and learn about.

The park’s owner says she was impressed with the turnout.

“We love educating people about animals and we’ve had great crowds at all the libraries this week and last week,” said owner of Cape Safari Park Vici Lantz. “We have several different ways we educate and we have a family park, Cape Safari Park.”

Cape Safari Park is open everyday in the summer from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $11 for adults and $9 for children under 18 years old.

