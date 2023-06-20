Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau plant nursery shares tips for National Pollinator Week

By Makenzie Williams
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Monday, June 19 marks the first day of National Pollinator Week.

Many plants across the Heartland help attract pollinators.

The owner of Plants Plus in Cape Girardeau shared how they are rooting for community members to get plants that are pollinator friendly.

“It’s just a good way to inform people who may not know a lot about the plants you can put in your garden to bring in some of the pollinators--bees, butterflies, hummingbirds,” said owner Tiffany Burton. “So this week, we are just going to touch on some of the plants you can put in your garden to draw them in. Some of the things that they host on different host plants--just different kind of habitats you can create in your garden area to create a safe space for pollinators.”

Pollinator Week is an annual celebration in support of pollinator health.

