Cape Girardeau city leaders to vote on permit to turn former honors house into boutique hotel

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - City leaders will vote on a special-use permit to repurpose a historic building on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

The proposal would allow the Himmelberger House on North Henderson to be turned into a boutique hotel.

The plan is to turn the more than 100-year-old building into a seven-room hotel. It would also have a meeting room, breakfast area and sun porch for guests.

Parking would also be added behind the building.

Both the zoning commission and the historic preservation commission already approved the plan.

The building at 603 N. Henderson used to house the Jane Stephens Honors Program. The program moved into Memorial Hall during the spring 2022 semester.

In May 2022, university leaders said they planned to demolish the former honors house. However, after a request from the community, university leaders later decided to put the property up for sale.

