Cape Girardeau city council to vote on water, sewer rates

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - City leaders will discuss raising the water and sewer rates at Tuesday evening’s city council meeting.

If approved, residential and commercial water rates for bills issued after July 1 would go up about 5 percent. That’s according to a Cape Girardeau City Council agenda report.

Disconnection and reconnection fees would also go up nearly a dollar.

The Cape Girardeau City Council meeting starts at 5 p.m.

