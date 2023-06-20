Cape Girardeau city council to vote on water, sewer rates
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - City leaders will discuss raising the water and sewer rates at Tuesday evening’s city council meeting.
If approved, residential and commercial water rates for bills issued after July 1 would go up about 5 percent. That’s according to a Cape Girardeau City Council agenda report.
Disconnection and reconnection fees would also go up nearly a dollar.
The Cape Girardeau City Council meeting starts at 5 p.m.
