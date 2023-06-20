Cape Catfish defeat Thrillville Thrillbillies 9-5 with 16-hit game

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Returning to Capaha on Monday less than 24 hours after just their second loss of the season, the Cape Catfish responded in a big way.

Thrillville took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Catfish offense stole the spotlight the remainder of the game.

In just eight innings Cape exploded for 16 hits. Eight different batters contributed in that category for the Catfish.

Holding a 6-5 lead in the 7th inning, Cape added three more in the frame thanks to a walk with the bases loaded followed by a two-RBI single from Jackson native Lane Crowden.

The Catfish improve to 14-2 with the win.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.