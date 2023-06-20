Heartland Votes

Cape Catfish defeat Thrillville Thrillbillies 9-5 with 16-hit game

Thrillville Thrillbillies vs. Cape Catfish
By Jess Todd
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Returning to Capaha on Monday less than 24 hours after just their second loss of the season, the Cape Catfish responded in a big way.

Thrillville took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Catfish offense stole the spotlight the remainder of the game.

In just eight innings Cape exploded for 16 hits. Eight different batters contributed in that category for the Catfish.

Holding a 6-5 lead in the 7th inning, Cape added three more in the frame thanks to a walk with the bases loaded followed by a two-RBI single from Jackson native Lane Crowden.

The Catfish improve to 14-2 with the win.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation that took place at the Paul...
19-year-old dies after altercation at Kinkaid Lake
The Graves County Sheriff’s Department responded to a fatal accident this morning that involved...
Semi truck driver dead after accident in Sedalia
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman David Freese misplays a grounder hit by Pittsburgh Pirates'...
David Freese declines induction into Cardinals Hall of Fame
Police: 10 juveniles shot, one killed overnight in downtown St. Louis
Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 10 young people
A police officer works the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Parking lot party shooting leaves 1 dead and at least 22 people hurt in Chicago

Latest News

Cameron Williams signs his letter of intent.
Cape Central’s Cameron Williams signs with Moberly Area Community College men’s basketball
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. 6/19
Cameron Williams signs with Moberly Area C.C. Basketball
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 6/19