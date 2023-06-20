“The Bridges of Madison County” takes the stage at SIU’s McLeod Theater

Heartland Votes

SIU faculty David Dillard, left, and Susan Patrick Steinfeldt rehearse “The Bridges of Madison...
SIU faculty David Dillard, left, and Susan Patrick Steinfeldt rehearse “The Bridges of Madison County.”(Source: Southern Illinois University/ Russell Bailey)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 20, 2023
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A musical based on a 1992 best-selling novel and award-winning 1995 film starring Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood is set to take the stage of McLeod Theater at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.

Performances of “The Bridges of Madison County” are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, June 22-24 and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, June 25.

McLeod Theater is located in the Communications Building on campus.

The cast of production features SIU Carbondale faculty Susan Patrick Steinfeldt and David Dillard in the lead roles as Francesca Johnson and Robert Kincaid.

Two local professionals, a professional actor from New York City and SIU students from the schools of music, and theater and dance, in addition to professional musicians make up the rest of the 12-member cast.

“The Bridges of Madison County” is a love story about a National Geographic Robert Kincaid and Francesca Johnson. Kinkaid was visiting Madison County, Iowa, to photograph historic covered bridges when a four-day love affair developed between him and Johnson. The affair took place while Johnson’s husband and her young children were away at the state fair.

According to Angela C. Shultz, artistic director and an assistant professor of practice in the School of Music, “The Bridges of Madison County” was selected for its potential to reach adult audiences.

Tickets can be purchased by phone at 618-453-6000, in person at the McLeod Theater or Banterra Center box offices or online.

McLeod Theater box office hours are from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through June 23. Banterra Center ticket office hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

