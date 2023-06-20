Heartland Votes

4 thoroughbred horses killed in trailer fire on Bluegrass Parkway

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bardstown Fire Department said four thoroughbred horses were killed in a trailer fire on Bluegrass Parkway Monday afternoon.

First responders from BFD and Nelson County Fire and Rescue were called to respond to a report of a horse trailer on fire around 6:29 a.m. at the 20-mile marker of Bluegrass Parkway.

Crews initially found no incident at the 20 mile-marker and were later advised it was closer to the 29 mile-marker.

BFD said crews arrived and found a horse trailer engulfed in flames.

Bluegrass Parkway was shut down for around an hour while crews battled the fire.

The employees of the hauling company were able to get four out of the eight thoroughbreds out of the trailer prior to the crew’s arrival.

Four thoroughbreds died in the fire.

BFD said the horses had an estimated value of $750,000 and another $250,000 loss for the trailer.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old Festus boy died after a UTV crash on Father’s Day.
10-year-old boy dies after UTV crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.
The WWE Supershow will return to the Show Me Center in August.
WWE Supershow returns to Show Me Center
Christopher D. Gravett, 39, of Johnston City, was wanted on a charge for driving while license...
Wanted man found in Williamson Co. attic, taken into custody
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
The American Symphony docked in Cape Girardeau on Monday morning, June 19.
Riverboats docking in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Firefly population in Missouri is declining
Firefly population in Missouri is declining
Logan Dunne, 32
Parents worry medication has run out for missing Brimfield man
Six World War II veterans toured Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial on Monday, June 19.
WWII veterans tour Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville
Bill allowing public schools to offer Bible electives reaches Gov. Parson’s desk
Bill allowing public schools to offer Bible electives reaches Gov. Parson’s desk
Johnny Day, 46, of Lone Oak, was arrested on several charges
Man arrested after leading officers on chase in McCracken Co.