4 thoroughbred horses killed in trailer fire on Bluegrass Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bardstown Fire Department said four thoroughbred horses were killed in a trailer fire on Bluegrass Parkway Monday afternoon.

First responders from BFD and Nelson County Fire and Rescue were called to respond to a report of a horse trailer on fire around 6:29 a.m. at the 20-mile marker of Bluegrass Parkway.

Crews initially found no incident at the 20 mile-marker and were later advised it was closer to the 29 mile-marker.

BFD said crews arrived and found a horse trailer engulfed in flames.

Bluegrass Parkway was shut down for around an hour while crews battled the fire.

The employees of the hauling company were able to get four out of the eight thoroughbreds out of the trailer prior to the crew’s arrival.

Four thoroughbreds died in the fire.

BFD said the horses had an estimated value of $750,000 and another $250,000 loss for the trailer.

This is an ongoing investigation.

