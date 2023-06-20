3 suspects wanted in connection with stolen four wheelers

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men are wanted and deputies are trying to identify a third man in connection with two stolen four wheelers.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a burglary on Brushy Creek Road in Thompsonville on Monday, June 19. The owner reported that a red 2022 Suzuki KingQuad four wheeler, a green Yamaha 350 four wheeler, a 2018 Carriage enclosed trailer, Stihl Chainsaw tools, elk antlers, hunting equipment and other items had been stolen.

Investigators were able to identify two of the suspects and recovered some of the stolen property. The two four wheelers are still missing.

This red 2022 Suzuki KingQuad is still missing after it was reportedly stolen from a home in Williamson County, Ill. (Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

A green Yamaha 350 four wheeler is still missing after it was reportedly stolen from a home in Williamson County, Ill. (Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

According to the sheriff’s office, arrest warrants were issued for the suspects 28-year-old Dylan M. Russell and 43-year-old Carl L. Copher, both of Orient, Ill. Their bonds were set at $150,000 each.

Russell was described as 5-feet, 10-inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Copher was described as 6-feet tall and 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Investigators say a third suspect, not yet identified, was photographed at the scene.

Investigators are trying to identify the third suspect in connection with a theft investigation in Williamson County, Ill. (Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

If you know the whereabouts of Russell and/or Copher, or if you can help identify the third suspect, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 618-997-6541, your local law enforcement agency or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-414-TIPS (8477).

