3 arrested in connection with check fraud investigation in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three men were arrested in connection with a check fraud investigation.

Jacob Morrison, 29, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with two counts of class D felony forgery and class D felony of possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $10,000.

Zichia Gross, 21, of Madison, Wisconsin, was charged with two counts of class D felony of forgery. His bond was set at $30,000.

Karree Banks, 26, of Jonesboro, Georgia, was charged with two counts of class D felony of forgery and class E felony of resisting arrest. His bond was set at $20,000.

All three had initial arraignments scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, June 20.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they responded to the 200 block of S. Mount Auburn around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 15 for a report of a possible fraud.

The suspects had left; however, while officers were investigating, they were notified the suspects were possibly at another location. Officers responded to the second location in the 0-100 block of S. Mount Auburn and took Morrison into custody.

At around 11:20 a.m., officers conducted a license check of the suspect vehicle using the “FLOCK” camera system.

An officer found the suspect vehicle in the 100 block of Cape West Parkway with three people inside. As the officer approached the vehicle, one of the suspects, later identified as Banks, got out and ran. After a short chase, he was taken into custody.

The two other people were detained. Police say the driver was identified as Gross. The other person was later released.

Morrison, Banks and Gross were taken to the Cape Girardeau Jail.

