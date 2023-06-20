2 arrested in connection with Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people have been arrested after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Dejuon D. Baltimore, 23, of Champaign, was arrested on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Levar D. Woods, 25, of Carbondale, was arrested on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the Carbondale Police Department, two officers responded to an area hospital around 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, June 18 after two people arrived in a vehicle with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say the vehicle had multiple bullet holes in it. Officers found a gun and spent shell casings inside the vehicle.

They say the injured men were involved in a shooting with a person or people in another vehicle in the 1500 and 1600 blocks of East Main Street.

One of the injured men, later identified as Baltimore, was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail after he was treated for his injuries. The other person in the car was treated and released without charges.

According to the police department, officers were able to identify the other vehicle involved in the shooting.

At around 1:58 p.m. on Sunday, officers found the vehicle on South Wall Street and pulled it over.

Police say Woods was in the vehicle and uninjured, but did have two guns. He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the SIU/Carbondale Crime Stoppers by calling 618-549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677).

