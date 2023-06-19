Heartland Votes

WWII veterans to tour Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville

Six WWII veterans will tour Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville on Monday, June...
Six WWII veterans will tour Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville on Monday, June 19.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch and Madison Steward
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Six World War II veterans will tour Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial on Monday, June 19.

According to organizers, the veterans will tour the facility and “America’s Wall,” an exact replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The memorial opened in May 2019, followed by a grand opening for its military museum in August 2020.

It also features an honor flag memorial, Guardians of Freedom monument and welcome center.

