WWII veterans to tour Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Six World War II veterans will tour Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial on Monday, June 19.

According to organizers, the veterans will tour the facility and “America’s Wall,” an exact replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The memorial opened in May 2019, followed by a grand opening for its military museum in August 2020.

It also features an honor flag memorial, Guardians of Freedom monument and welcome center.

