WWE Supershow returns to Show Me Center
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The WWE Supershow will return to the Show Me Center in August.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 26. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
It will feature Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown superstars:
- WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins
- WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
- Cody Rhodes
- Charlotte Flair
- Becky Lynch
- Bianca Belair
- Solo Sikoa
- The USOS
You can click here for ticket information.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.