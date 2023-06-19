WWE Supershow returns to Show Me Center

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The WWE Supershow will return to the Show Me Center in August.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 26. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

It will feature Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown superstars:

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Cody Rhodes

Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Solo Sikoa

The USOS

You can click here for ticket information.

