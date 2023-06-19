Heartland Votes

WWE Supershow returns to Show Me Center

The WWE Supershow will return to the Show Me Center in August.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The WWE Supershow will return to the Show Me Center in August.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 26. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

It will feature Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown superstars:

  • WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins
  • WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley
  • Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Charlotte Flair
  • Becky Lynch
  • Bianca Belair
  • Solo Sikoa
  • The USOS

You can click here for ticket information.

