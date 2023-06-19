Heartland Votes

Wanted man found in Williamson Co. attic, taken into custody

Christopher D. Gravett, 39, of Johnston City, was wanted on a charge for driving while license...
Christopher D. Gravett, 39, of Johnston City, was wanted on a charge for driving while license suspended.(Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man wanted on a warrant was found hiding in an attic.

Christopher D. Gravett, 39, of Johnston City, was wanted on a charge for driving while license suspended.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Gravett was recently featured on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page for “Warrant Wednesday.”

On Sunday, June 18 around 10:50 p.m., deputies responded to an anonymous tip they received through the sheriff’s office’s app.

They attempted to serve the warrant at a home in the 1000 block of South 16th Street in Herrin. When they arrived, deputies found Gravett, who tried to flee by hiding in the attic.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Williamson County Jail.

