Turning cooler mid week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We continue to watch an area of low pressure of to our east that will keep us in a northeasterly wind flow the next few days. For this evening we will see a few scattered showers and storms in our eastern counties. Most of this activity will die off around sunset. temperatures will be warm this evening. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and storms possible, mainly across our eastern counties. Highs will range from the lower 80s east to near 90 far west. The flow around this low pressure will bring slightly cooler air to the area Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will mainly be in the lower to middle 80s.

