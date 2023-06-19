Traffic Alert: Krebs Station Road shut down to replace utility pole
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Krebs Station Road is shut down this evening in order for Jackson Purchase to replace a utility pole.
According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the roadway will be shut down between S. Friendship Road and Houser Road for the next 3 to 4 hours.
The sheriff’s office asks drives to use an alternate route until further notice.
