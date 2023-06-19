Heartland Votes

Traffic Alert: Krebs Station Road shut down to replace utility pole

Krebs Station Road is shut down this evening in order for Jackson Purchase to replace a utility...
Krebs Station Road is shut down this evening in order for Jackson Purchase to replace a utility pole.(AP (custom credit) | AP)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Krebs Station Road is shut down this evening in order for Jackson Purchase to replace a utility pole.

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the roadway will be shut down between S. Friendship Road and Houser Road for the next 3 to 4 hours.

The sheriff’s office asks drives to use an alternate route until further notice.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation that took place at the Paul...
19-year-old dies after altercation at Kinkaid Lake
The Graves County Sheriff’s Department responded to a fatal accident this morning that involved...
Semi truck driver dead after accident in Sedalia
Police: 10 juveniles shot, one killed overnight in downtown St. Louis
Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 10 young people
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman David Freese misplays a grounder hit by Pittsburgh Pirates'...
David Freese declines induction into Cardinals Hall of Fame
A police officer works the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Parking lot party shooting leaves 1 dead and at least 22 people hurt in Chicago

Latest News

Two people were hurt in a crash near Caruthersville on Sunday, June 18.
2 injured in crash near Caruthersville, Mo.
A 10-year-old Festus boy died after a UTV crash on Father’s Day.
10-year-old boy dies after UTV crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A crane crew is blocking a portion of Broadway Street in downtown Cape Girardeau on Friday...
Crane crew blocks portion of Broadway St. in Cape Girardeau