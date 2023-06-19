Heartland Votes

Searchers locate body of missing swimmer at Lake of the Ozarks

Rescue crews suspend search for missing person at Lake of the Ozarks
Rescue crews suspend search for missing person at Lake of the Ozarks(ky3)
By KY3 Staff and Marina Silva
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A search for a missing person at Lake of the Ozarks ended after searchers located a body.

Troopers identified the body as 30-year-old Kendall Henderson from Chicago, Illinois.

Officials with the Mid-County Fire Protection District tell KY3 they received a call at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after a person went underwater near the Grand Glaize Bridge and never returned. Rescuers searched the water but had to suspend the search Sunday night after sunset because of debris in the water.

Officials say the Missouri State Highway Patrol will resume the search Monday morning.

