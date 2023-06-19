Heartland Votes

Man arrested after leading officers on chase in McCracken Co.

Johnny Day, 46, of Lone Oak, was arrested on several charges
Johnny Day, 46, of Lone Oak, was arrested on several charges
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after leading officers on a chase in McCracken County.

Johnny Day, 46, of Lone Oak, was arrested on several charges including speeding, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain insurance, criminal mischief first degree and fleeing or evading police first degree (motor vehicle).

According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, June 17 a deputy saw a vehicle speeding on Old U.S. Highway 45. The deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver didn’t stop.

They say the driver, later identified as Day fled from the deputy on several roads in southern McCracken and Graves Counties before his vehicle caught fire after driving down a dirt road and then back onto paved roads.

Day was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.

