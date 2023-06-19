Kentucky State Police celebrates 75 years of service

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear joined state and local leaders on Monday, June 19, to celebrate 75 years of the Kentucky State Police (KSP) serving the citizens of the commonwealth.

“For 75 years, the state police have served our commonwealth and our families, making this state a safer place to call home,” Gov. Beshear said. “As governor and as a dad, I am grateful for all our KSP heroes. Their sacrifice and commitment to all Kentuckians is second to none.”

According to a release from KSP, the state police force, which began in 1948, has grown not only in number of personnel but departments as well. Today, KSP has a total of 1,890 employees, which includes both civilian and sworn personnel, and provides an array of law enforcement services to Kentucky’s 120 counties.

Since the agency’s inception, 37 troopers, officers and highway patrolmen have lost their lives in service to the commonwealth, according to the release. Those heroes and their families made the ultimate sacrifice while showing the courage, dedication and bravery that makes a Kentucky State Trooper, and they were recently remembered during the agency’s annual memorial ceremony.

At the 75th Anniversary event, KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. highlighted several celebratory events the state police has hosted, including a 75th Anniversary Ball for employees and retirees, a wrapped Dodge Charger cruiser with a blue and white paint scheme from the 1970s, a challenge coin and other custom-designed items to mark the momentous occasion.

“I am honored to reflect on the rich history and the many contributions that have been made to our agency over the years,” Commissioner Burnett said. “We are proud to have played a significant role in the history of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and we remain committed to continuing our tradition of excellence of those who came before us, in service and protection for many years to come.”

KSP’s focus this year is to maintain and strengthen its essential workforce in order to better provide public safety, maintain critical services and better reflect the diverse communities that KSP serves, according to the release.

For additional information and questions, email the KSP Recruitment branch at KSPRecruit@ky.gov.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.