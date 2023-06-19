Heartland Votes

Goreville Goonies youth softball team pranks head coach after last game of season for Father’s Day

Goreville Goonies Father's Day prank on Coach Tripp
By Jess Todd
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following their final game of the season on Sunday afternoon, the Goreville Goonies youth softball team had a surprise waiting for head coach Todd Tripp.

Tripp’s car had been stuffed full of balloons during the game. They all came flying out when he opened the door.

The Father’s Day prank was a gesture of appreciation for Tripp’s work as head coach.

The Goonies finished the season with a record of 23-10.

