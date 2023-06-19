Heartland Votes

First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

A few lingering showers possible today....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The low pressure system that brought locally heavy rains and strong storms to parts of the area on Sunday is now spinning over the lower Ohio River valley.  Most of the rain from here on out will be east of the low,  but clouds and a few showers are still possible today,  especially along and east of the Mississippi River.  Western counties could get an isolated shower,  but will likely remain mainly dry.  Otherwise we’ll have a north to northeast breeze today with afternoon highs in the 80s.  Tonight will be mainly dry and mild, with lows in the 60s.

As the mid-level low spins off to the southeast this week, we’ll stay in an unusual northeast flow pattern for the next few days.  This will keep our area warm and mostly dry.  A few isolated showers may develop from time to time,  but overall rain chances look to remain low this week with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.  By next weekend the pattern shifts and we’ll get warmer and drier; in fact it looks like next weekend will be very summer-like with highs in the low 90s and lots of sunshine.  One down side to the pattern is that it will be drying out again.  Although some areas got heavy rain (3″+) on Sunday,  some areas got only trace amounts,  and the pattern for the next couple of weeks is looking very dry once again.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation that took place at the Paul...
19-year-old dies after altercation at Kinkaid Lake
The Graves County Sheriff’s Department responded to a fatal accident this morning that involved...
Semi truck driver dead after accident in Sedalia
Police: 10 juveniles shot, one killed overnight in downtown St. Louis
Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman David Freese misplays a grounder hit by Pittsburgh Pirates'...
David Freese declines induction into Cardinals Hall of Fame
A police officer works the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Parking lot party shooting leaves 1 dead and at least 22 people hurt in Chicago

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Stormy Sunday with a rainy start to the work week
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 6/18/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 6/18/23
Rain/storms in the heartland
An active weather day to end the weekend, with drier condition by the work week