First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

The low pressure system that brought locally heavy rains and strong storms to parts of the area on Sunday is now spinning over the lower Ohio River valley. Most of the rain from here on out will be east of the low, but clouds and a few showers are still possible today, especially along and east of the Mississippi River. Western counties could get an isolated shower, but will likely remain mainly dry. Otherwise we’ll have a north to northeast breeze today with afternoon highs in the 80s. Tonight will be mainly dry and mild, with lows in the 60s.

As the mid-level low spins off to the southeast this week, we’ll stay in an unusual northeast flow pattern for the next few days. This will keep our area warm and mostly dry. A few isolated showers may develop from time to time, but overall rain chances look to remain low this week with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. By next weekend the pattern shifts and we’ll get warmer and drier; in fact it looks like next weekend will be very summer-like with highs in the low 90s and lots of sunshine. One down side to the pattern is that it will be drying out again. Although some areas got heavy rain (3″+) on Sunday, some areas got only trace amounts, and the pattern for the next couple of weeks is looking very dry once again.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.