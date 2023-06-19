Heartland Votes

Cape Central’s Cameron Williams signs with Moberly Area Community College men’s basketball

Cameron Williams signs his letter of intent.
Cameron Williams signs his letter of intent.(Jess Todd, KFVS)
By Jess Todd
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cameron Williams officially signed his letter of intent on Monday to play collegiate basketball at Moberly Area Community College.

Williams scored over 1,500 points during his career with the Tigers. He also was a two-time All-State and three-time All-District selection as well as the 2022-23 Class 5 District 1 Player of the Year among several other honors.

Williams says a big part of his choice was the connection he formed with Patrick Smith, head coach of the Greyhounds.

“(Coach Smith) believes in me and my skills,” said Williams. “He wants me to play more of the outside guard...He feels like he can help me on my offensive threat, my defense, and my energy. He believes in me a lot, so I thank him for that.”

