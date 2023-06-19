Heartland Votes

Beggs Family Farm to hold their final festival of the season

By Makenzie Williams
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Beggs Family Farm in Sikeston are preparing for one last festival of the season next weekend.

Taking place from June 24-25, the festival will have live music and all of Beggs Family Farm’s other attractions, from live animals to tons of activities.

Bryce Beggs is the sales manager at the Family Farm. He said he would love to see everyone out for the last festival of the season.

“This weekend is our last weekend with our new Spring Into Summer Festivals,” Beggs said. “We’ve got baby animals, live music, sunflower fields and this is your last chance to come out this last weekend. It’s a little different than what we usually do in the fall but everyone who has come out has really enjoyed it these last two weeks.”

After this last festival, the farm will reopen the last weekend in September.

