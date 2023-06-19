Ballard Co. deputies trying to ID man accused of demanding money at bank drive-thru
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are trying to identify a man accused of demanding money at a bank drive-thru.
According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, the man drove up to window at FCB in LaCenter on June 14 around 10:50 a.m. and demanded money.
They say he was driving a newer white Jeep Compass.
You may leave an anonymous tip by calling the sheriff’s department at 270-335-3561.
