Ballard Co. deputies trying to ID man accused of demanding money at bank drive-thru

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are trying to identify a man accused of demanding money at a bank drive-thru.

According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, the man drove up to window at FCB in LaCenter on June 14 around 10:50 a.m. and demanded money.

They say he was driving a newer white Jeep Compass.

You may leave an anonymous tip by calling the sheriff’s department at 270-335-3561.

