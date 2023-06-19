Heartland Votes

2 injured in crash near Caruthersville, Mo.

Two people were injured in a crash in Pemiscot County, Mo.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were hurt in a crash near Caruthersville on Sunday, June 18.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 19-year-old woman from Lebanon, Tennessee was driving a 1968 Ford Mustang northbound on Interstate 155, 4 miles east of Caruthersville, when the car ran off the right side of the road, hit a speed limit sign and overturned.

Troopers say the two passengers were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

According to the crash report, one passenger, a 51-year-old woman also from Lebanon, Tenn., suffered moderate injuries. The second passenger, a male of unknown age from Blytheville, Arkansas, had serious injuries.

