10-year-old boy dies after UTV crash in Ste. Genevieve Co.

A 10-year-old boy died in a UTV crash in Ste. Genevieve County, Mo.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 10-year-old Festus boy died after a UTV crash on Father’s Day.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 12 year old from Valles Mines, Mo. was driving a 2009 Polaris Ranger in a field on Avon Road around 12:17 p.m. on Sunday, June 18.

Troopers say he tried to make a u-turn and the vehicle overturned.

The 10-year-old passenger on the UTV was pronounced dead at the scene.

