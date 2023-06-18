Stormy Sunday with a rainy start to the work week

Happy Sunday, Heartland, and it looks like many places will see some much needed rain. It currently looks like some areas could see 0.5 to 1 inch of rain. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Heartland at a Marginal Risk, or Level 1 out of 5, for today, with our more southern counties at a Level 2 or Slight Risk. As the severe threat decreases overnight, it looks like some showers will continue into Monday morning. Some scattered showers look to persist throughout the day, so bring an umbrella, especially if you live in southern Illinois. Temperatures will be in the low 80s on Monday.

The rest of the week has small chances of rain, but temperatures will begin to increase each day, before getting to the 90s by the weekend. Sunday morning does have a chance for some morning thunderstorms, but chances are pretty low for now.

