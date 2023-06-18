Heartland Votes

Registered sex offender taken into custody after failing to register since November

Herbert J. Grimm was discovered to be non-compliant with his Registered Sex Offender status,...
Herbert J. Grimm was discovered to be non-compliant with his Registered Sex Offender status, having failed to register since November 2022
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office took a man into custody following a traffic stop earlier this week.

On June 14, around 11 a.m., Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the area of Illinois State Route 13 and Terminal Drive. The driver was identified as Herbert J. Grimm.

Grimm has been discovered to be non-compliant with his Registered Sex Offender status. Grimm had failed to register since November 2022.

He was taken into custody, issued a citation for Violation of Sex Offender Registry 730 ILCS 150/3(a), and remanded into the custody of the Williamson County Jail.

