Pursuit Girls 13U Elite volleyball team finishes in 27th place at the USA Volleyball Junior National Championships
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KFVS) - A top 30 team in the country. That’s where the Pursuit Girls 13U Elite volleyball team now stands.
After earning their spot at the USA Volleyball Junior National Championships by winning a Gateway Bid Event in April, the Pursuit girls finished with a record of 5-4 in Minneapolis against some of the best teams in the country.
The Pursuit team is made up of:
- Sophia DeJournett
- Kendall McDowell
- Kayden Kirn
- Avery Brune
- Preslie Mannon
- Alaina Honza
- Lauren Dorey
- Kinley Couch
- Sidney Booker
