Heartland Votes

Pursuit Girls 13U Elite volleyball team finishes in 27th place at the USA Volleyball Junior National Championships

Pursuit 13U Elite Girls Volleyball places 27th at USAV Nationals
By Jess Todd
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KFVS) - A top 30 team in the country. That’s where the Pursuit Girls 13U Elite volleyball team now stands.

After earning their spot at the USA Volleyball Junior National Championships by winning a Gateway Bid Event in April, the Pursuit girls finished with a record of 5-4 in Minneapolis against some of the best teams in the country.

The Pursuit team is made up of:

  • Sophia DeJournett
  • Kendall McDowell
  • Kayden Kirn
  • Avery Brune
  • Preslie Mannon
  • Alaina Honza
  • Lauren Dorey
  • Kinley Couch
  • Sidney Booker

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation that took place at the Paul...
19-year-old dies after altercation at Kinkaid Lake
A bill that Missouri Governor Mike Parson is in the position to sign into law would change the...
Future child custody cases will default to 50-50 parenting time under proposed Missouri law
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman David Freese misplays a grounder hit by Pittsburgh Pirates'...
David Freese declines induction into Cardinals Hall of Fame
With the help of her parents, 12-year-old Hadley Warren has opened her own candy store in...
12-year-old Perryville girl opens candy shop
On Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert...
Endangered Silver Advisory canceled for Butler Co. woman

Latest News

The new Redhawks redesign uses ‘SEMO’ as the preferred reference for Southeast Missouri State...
Current SEMO Track and Field Coach Eric Crumpecker honors former coach Joey Haines’ legacy
Pursuit 13U Elite Girls Volleyball places 27th at USAV Nationals
Former SEMO Track & Field Coach Joey Haines dies at age 76
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 6/17/23