Pursuit Girls 13U Elite volleyball team finishes in 27th place at the USA Volleyball Junior National Championships

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KFVS) - A top 30 team in the country. That’s where the Pursuit Girls 13U Elite volleyball team now stands.

After earning their spot at the USA Volleyball Junior National Championships by winning a Gateway Bid Event in April, the Pursuit girls finished with a record of 5-4 in Minneapolis against some of the best teams in the country.

The Pursuit team is made up of:

Sophia DeJournett

Kendall McDowell

Kayden Kirn

Avery Brune

Preslie Mannon

Alaina Honza

Lauren Dorey

Kinley Couch

Sidney Booker

