Heartland Votes

Mayfield, Ky. man arrested for drug charges, warrants after traffic stop

On Saturday, June 17 around 8:43 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office...
On Saturday, June 17 around 8:43 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Homewood Avenue.(TheaDesign | theaphotography - stock.adobe.co)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Saturday, June 17 around 8:43 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Homewood Avenue.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, during the investigation, deputies discovered that one of the passengers, 58-year-old George Belcher of Mayfield, Kentucky, was in possession of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana and other items related to drug paraphernalia. Belcher also had several active warrants for his arrest.

Belcher was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail for charges of first degree possession of controlled substance second offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia buy/possess and possession of marijuana, as well as two Graves County District Court warrants and one Calloway County Circuit Court warrant.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation that took place at the Paul...
19-year-old dies after altercation at Kinkaid Lake
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman David Freese misplays a grounder hit by Pittsburgh Pirates'...
David Freese declines induction into Cardinals Hall of Fame
The Graves County Sheriff’s Department responded to a fatal accident this morning that involved...
Semi truck driver dead after accident in Sedalia
On Saturday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert...
Endangered Silver Advisory canceled for Butler Co. woman
A bill that Missouri Governor Mike Parson is in the position to sign into law would change the...
Future child custody cases will default to 50-50 parenting time under proposed Missouri law

Latest News

A federal grand jury in Paducah indicted a man on Tuesday, June 13, for possession of child...
Western Ky. man indicted on child porn charge
Dr. Shannon’s goal is to work together with people and create a safe space to talk about mental...
Dr. Shannon Cubria Farris answers the Heartland’s mental health questions
Cape southside residents celebrated Juneteenth early today. The event was full of food, fun,...
Juneteenth celebration held in Cape Girardeau’s southside
Fishermen from all over the Heartland hit the waters of Rend Lake in Ill. for the 16th Annual...
Annual Bass fishing tournament held at Rend Lake in memory of fallen solider