Mayfield, Ky. man arrested for drug charges, warrants after traffic stop

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Saturday, June 17 around 8:43 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Homewood Avenue.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, during the investigation, deputies discovered that one of the passengers, 58-year-old George Belcher of Mayfield, Kentucky, was in possession of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana and other items related to drug paraphernalia. Belcher also had several active warrants for his arrest.

Belcher was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail for charges of first degree possession of controlled substance second offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia buy/possess and possession of marijuana, as well as two Graves County District Court warrants and one Calloway County Circuit Court warrant.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.