Juneteenth celebrations held in Cairo, Ill.

By Makenzie Williams
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - People in Cairo, Ill. held a celebration today in honor of Juneteenth.

On June 17, many members of the community got together at St. Mary’s Park where they had music and vendors present.

Krista Smith, the co-owner of Smitty’s, was one of the vendors at the event. She said she was excited to be part of such a great event.

“You know, we want to come out and we want to celebrate,” said Smith. “This is actually our second year celebrating Juneteenth here in Cairo, Illinois. We brought our food trailer here where we sell wings and burgers and we’re just really excited and blessed to be apart of this beautiful occasion”

The Juneteenth event is held every year in Cairo. Juneteenth officially takes place on Monday, June 19.

