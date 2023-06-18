Heartland Votes

Juneteenth celebration held in Cape Girardeau’s southside

A Juneteenth celebration will be held in Cape Girardeau's southside on Saturday, June 17.
A Juneteenth celebration will be held in Cape Girardeau’s southside on Saturday, June 17.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Juneteenth celebration was held in Cape Girardeau’s southside on Saturday, June 17.

Hosted by From Scratch Inx and Nova Fraction, the event was held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ranney Park.

There was free food, vendors and music and the Juneteenth celebration. Lakita Johnson, one of the organizers of the event, said it meant a lot for the community to come together.

“That they do support us on the southside and it definitely made me feel good that we can actually come together and do something nice for the people here on the southside,” Johnson said. “I actually live on the southside, so it definitely makes a difference for me to see people come together and do something nice.”

They hope to make this an annual event.

