Heartland Votes

First Alert: Cloudy skies, rain and a chance of severe weather

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 6/18
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A weather system is moving into our southwestern counties this morning, bringing rain, gusty winds and the potential for thunderstorms and hail.

Around 9 a.m., the system will move out, leaving us with calm conditions and cloudy skies. But by noon, our northern counties will see some pop-up showers.

This afternoon, a second system will move in with the biggest chance of severe thunderstorms around 6 p.m. The severe weather will die down around 10 p.m., leaving us with rain and cloudy skies into Monday morning.

Temperatures for your Sunday will stay warm, in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Monday morning, a cold front will move in, dropping temps down into the mid 60s until the afternoon.

