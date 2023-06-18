Heartland Votes

Current SEMO Track and Field Coach Eric Crumpecker honors former coach Joey Haines’ legacy

Former SEMO Track & Field Coach Joey Haines dies at age 76
By Jess Todd
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:56 PM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former longtime SEMO Track and Field head coach Joey Haines died earlier this week. He was 76.

Haines will have a lasting impact on the Redhawks’ program especially with current head coach Eric Crumpecker.

When Haines hired Crumpecker onto the coaching staff as an assistant in 1991-92, it was Crumpecker’s first collegiate coaching job.

Crumpecker served under Haines for 17 years until 2008 when Haines retired. SEMO hired Crumpecker as the program’s head coach which he has held since.

“I couldn’t ask for a better boss all those years,” said Crumpecker. “He’s the one that gave me the chance to be a track coach at the college level. I owe my whole career to him.”

“(Haines) and his family were like a second family to me. I think a lot of people that have come through our program over the years would all say the same thing.”

