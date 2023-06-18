Heartland Votes

Annual Bass fishing tournament held at Rend Lake in memory of fallen solider

Fishermen from all over the Heartland hit the waters of Rend Lake in Ill. for the 16th Annual Bass Fishing Tournament in memory of a fallen soldier
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
REND LAKE, Ill. (KFVS) - Fishermen from all over the Heartland hit the waters of Rend Lake in Illinois for the 16th Annual Bass Fishing Tournament in memory of fallen soldier, Kyle Price.

The tournament was held on June 17. Alongside the tournament, refreshments and prizes were provided. Rachel Hunsell is a board member of the Kyle Price Foundation, and also Kyle’s sister. Hunsell said that this event means a lot to her family and the community.

“This is our 16th Annual Memorial Bass Fishing Tournament,” Hunsell said. “It’s been 17 years since Kyle was killed in Iraq and fishing has been a past time of our family for as long as I can remember. A lot of my childhood memories are of us out on the lake, out on this lake, fishing and just enjoying each others’ company and that’s really what this is all about.”

The organization hopes to continue growing the event and giving back to the community.

